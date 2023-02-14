Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $47.63

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.63, but opened at $48.61. Futu shares last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 514,637 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Futu Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.85 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. Research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Futu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Futu by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Futu by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

