Fusion Capital LLC Has $646,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,839,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 375,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 341,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $77.14. 1,152,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.