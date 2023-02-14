Fusion Capital LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fusion Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after buying an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,167,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 466,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,380. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

