Fusion Capital LLC Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fusion Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 8.9% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,549,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $156.48. 289,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

