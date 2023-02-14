Fusion Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fusion Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.26. 42,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,904. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $186.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

