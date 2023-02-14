Fusion Capital LLC Buys 514 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 2.5% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.32 on Tuesday, reaching $243.83. 833,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.52. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

