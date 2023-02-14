Fusion Capital LLC Buys 442 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 3.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $77,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.32. 492,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,605. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.06. The company has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.