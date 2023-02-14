Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.14

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 20550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSNB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,800 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $11,685,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 159.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 470,408 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 423,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

