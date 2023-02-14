FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
FUJIFILM Stock Down 0.8 %
FUJIY traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $66.78.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FUJIFILM (FUJIY)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.