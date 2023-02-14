FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 0.8 %

FUJIY traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

