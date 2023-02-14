Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $73,882.45 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $73,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,645. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

About Freshworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $200,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 64.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 144.0% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

