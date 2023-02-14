Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $274,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

