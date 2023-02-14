Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Trading Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS FSXLF traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.33. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,336. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.20 and a 12 month high of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.29.
About Fosterville South Exploration
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosterville South Exploration (FSXLF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.