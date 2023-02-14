Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fosterville South Exploration Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS FSXLF traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.33. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,336. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.20 and a 12 month high of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.29.

About Fosterville South Exploration

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

