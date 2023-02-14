Forum Private Client Group LLC Sells 417 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Forum Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,927. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

