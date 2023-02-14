Forum Private Client Group LLC Purchases 13,239 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,062,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,981,000 after buying an additional 2,439,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,908 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 81,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.00. 40,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

