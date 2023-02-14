Forum Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. 731,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.