Forum Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Forum Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,761,000 after acquiring an additional 554,061 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 263,467 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 429,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 214.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 376,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 256,753 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. 198,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,686. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

