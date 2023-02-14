Forum Private Client Group LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $572,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 237.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,870.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $639,000.
Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFAR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. 17,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $29.60.
