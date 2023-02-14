Fort L.P. Sells 5,243 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 48.8% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AECOM Stock Down 0.8 %

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 442,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,788. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

