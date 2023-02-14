Fort L.P. Sells 2,612 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.77. 184,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

