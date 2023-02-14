Fort L.P. Sells 1,621 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 28.2% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.5 %

SNA traded down $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.29. 35,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day moving average of $228.21. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,064 shares of company stock worth $15,660,389. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

