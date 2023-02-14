Fort L.P. Reduces Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 918,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,239,000 after purchasing an additional 69,196 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hologic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,714,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. 386,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,666. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

