Fort L.P. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.8% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded down $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.52. The company had a trading volume of 490,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.92. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.