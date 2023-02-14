Fort L.P. Has $558,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.01. The company had a trading volume of 453,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,309. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $380.30 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

