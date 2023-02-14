Fort L.P. Has $483,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.77. 170,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.90. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

