Fort L.P. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after buying an additional 1,990,387 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after buying an additional 1,914,067 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.