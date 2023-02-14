Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.