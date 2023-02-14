Fort L.P. Cuts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.62. The company had a trading volume of 498,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

