Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fluence Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.55.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.67. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.90 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 558,842 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,988 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

