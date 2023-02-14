Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has $240.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.21.

FIVE stock opened at $207.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $207.91.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

