Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $240.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.39.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 2.7 %

FIVE stock opened at $207.01 on Friday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $207.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.