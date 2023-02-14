First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 363.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.26% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76.

