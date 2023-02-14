First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FPL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 28,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Articles

