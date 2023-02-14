First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. 148,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,085. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.