First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down to $167.26

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.26, but opened at $161.98. First Solar shares last traded at $162.07, with a volume of 695,123 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

First Solar Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Solar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $100,007,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $43,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

