First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down to $167.26

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.26, but opened at $161.98. First Solar shares last traded at $162.07, with a volume of 695,123 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.
First Solar Trading Down 3.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.32.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
