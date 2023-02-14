First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

FRC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.71. 828,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,073. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $176.80.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

