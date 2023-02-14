Financial Contrast: Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) versus Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cytek Biosciences has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantor has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek Biosciences -0.47% 0.94% 0.80% Avantor 9.14% 23.02% 7.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

49.5% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Avantor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cytek Biosciences and Avantor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million 13.70 $3.00 million ($0.01) -1,300.00 Avantor $7.51 billion 2.17 $686.50 million $1.02 23.66

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek Biosciences. Cytek Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cytek Biosciences and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Avantor 0 4 10 0 2.71

Cytek Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Avantor has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.56%. Given Cytek Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytek Biosciences is more favorable than Avantor.

Summary

Avantor beats Cytek Biosciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

