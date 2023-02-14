Financial Comparison: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC)

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AZZ and Nano Magic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get AZZ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A

AZZ currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.52%. Given AZZ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than Nano Magic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ -2.46% 15.04% 5.30% Nano Magic -14.10% N/A -24.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AZZ and Nano Magic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AZZ and Nano Magic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $902.66 million 1.12 $84.02 million ($1.05) -38.65 Nano Magic $4.33 million 0.36 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Magic.

Volatility and Risk

AZZ has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Magic has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AZZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.0% of Nano Magic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AZZ beats Nano Magic on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc. engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment consists of aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil, primarily serving the construction, appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), container, transportation and other end markets in the United States. The AZZ Infrastructure Solutions segment consists of the company’s investment in and equity in earnings of the AIS JV, which provides specialized products and services designed to support primarily industrial and electrical applications. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Nano Magic

(Get Rating)

Nano Magic, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services. The Contract Services segment focuses on the design and development services for future products and for government and private entities and sales of products developed for third parties. The Product segment develops, manufactures, and sells consumer and institutional products using nanotechnology. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.