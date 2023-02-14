Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 101,105 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,105 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 3.1% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.98% of Dollar Tree worth $297,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.01. The stock had a trading volume of 675,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,379. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average is $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

