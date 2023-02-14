Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Trading Up 4.7% on Earnings Beat

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $69.61 and last traded at $69.09. 4,442,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 5,595,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

