Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NYSE FIS opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $112.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after buying an additional 395,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

