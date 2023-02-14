Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q1 guidance to $1.17-1.23 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,441,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,052,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,082,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,554,000 after purchasing an additional 102,397 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,538,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,383,000 after buying an additional 280,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,932,000 after acquiring an additional 123,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

