Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q1 guidance to $1.17-1.23 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

NYSE:FIS opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $107.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

