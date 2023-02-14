Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2-14.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.17-1.23 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $112.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.