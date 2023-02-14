Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.