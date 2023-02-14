Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Hits $368.28 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002028 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $368.28 million and $178.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00081467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00060559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00024874 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

