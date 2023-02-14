Fetch.ai (FET) Tops One Day Volume of $210.70 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $370.62 million and $210.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00081306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00060495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00024982 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.