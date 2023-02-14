Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.23

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.23 and last traded at $138.90, with a volume of 8254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

