FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,634 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IPAC stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $62.46.

