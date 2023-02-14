FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 24,165 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after buying an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

