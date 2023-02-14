FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $227.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.17 and its 200-day moving average is $242.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

